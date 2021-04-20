Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declines By 25.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 26,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,549,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

