Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Decreases By 20.1%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,584.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.