Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Drops By 23.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,830,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 32,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of C traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,571,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

