Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Declines By 24.0%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

