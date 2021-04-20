Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expands By 34.5%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.