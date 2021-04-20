Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Drops By 21.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

