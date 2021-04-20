Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rises By 35.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,814,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 10,235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,381.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

