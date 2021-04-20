Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00063260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.73 or 0.00646880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.