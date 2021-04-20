Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.45.

Shake Shack stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

