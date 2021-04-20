Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives C$9.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VII traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.45. 4,912,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.45.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

