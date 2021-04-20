ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up to $61.01

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.01, but opened at $63.00. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

