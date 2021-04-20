ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

