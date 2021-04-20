Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 107.74 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.76. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47).
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
