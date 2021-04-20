Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 107.74 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.76. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

