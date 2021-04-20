Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $1.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SENS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $791.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

