SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 4.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.51. 1,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

