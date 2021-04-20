Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.55.

SRE opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

