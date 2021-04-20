Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,445. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 134.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

