Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$642.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.20%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

