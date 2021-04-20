Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.57 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $223.57 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00005843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.57 or 0.00536571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.00 or 0.03588498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,622,132 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

