Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

SON opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $58,696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

