SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $5,240,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.