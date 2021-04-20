Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen Sells 9,239 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCU opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $2.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 302.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

