Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.65 ($83.12).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €68.46 ($80.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.85.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

