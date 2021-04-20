Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Down to $49.74

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $48.17. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 103 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

