Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,753. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

