Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

