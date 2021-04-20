Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

