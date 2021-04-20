Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

