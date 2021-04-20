SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $288.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $279.77. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

