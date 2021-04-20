Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.48

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $15.95. Sasol shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 6,787 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

