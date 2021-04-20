Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.