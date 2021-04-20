Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

