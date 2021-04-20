salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 2,834 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $232.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

