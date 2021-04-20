Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFE stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

