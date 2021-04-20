Sabal Trust CO Sells 72,988 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,988 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.37. 23,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.66 and its 200-day moving average is $357.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

