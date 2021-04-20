Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.03. 79,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.95. The company has a market cap of $372.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $393.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

