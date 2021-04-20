Sabal Trust CO Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The company has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

