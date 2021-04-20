Sabal Trust CO Has $318,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,466 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. 112,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.