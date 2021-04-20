Sabal Trust CO Has $21.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $184.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

