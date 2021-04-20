Sabal Trust CO Buys 3,508 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $213.48. 160,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.