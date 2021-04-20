S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital has an average rating of Buy.

SCPPF opened at $7.60 on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

