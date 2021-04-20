Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $858.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

