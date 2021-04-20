Rublix Price Up 125.7% This Week (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Rublix has traded 125.7% higher against the dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $848,625.14 and $2,835.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00271189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00661518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.00923487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.11 or 0.99621942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

