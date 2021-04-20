RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RGLXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RTL Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

