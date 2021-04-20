Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

