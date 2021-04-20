Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,964 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

