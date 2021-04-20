Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

CHRW opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

