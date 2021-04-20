Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,146 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

