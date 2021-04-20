Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,006 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.