Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TSE RY opened at C$117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$80.72 and a 12-month high of C$118.91. The company has a market cap of C$168.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders sold a total of 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

