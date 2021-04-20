Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TSE RY opened at C$117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$80.72 and a 12-month high of C$118.91. The company has a market cap of C$168.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders sold a total of 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436 over the last 90 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.12.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.